Mulvaney Tells Congress He Would Vote Against His Own Budget

Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's budget director, told lawmakers at a Senate budget hearing Tuesday that were he still in Congress, he would not vote for the $4.4 trillion proposal he designed.

Mulvaney, a former member of the House of Representatives who oversees the administration's budget priorities, faced a grilling from senators over the White House's 2019 budget, which would increase military spending, fund a new border wall and slash entitlement spending, among other priorities.

"As a member of Congress representing the 5th district of South Carolina I probably would have found enough shortcomings in this to vote against it," said Mulvaney, who also serves as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "But I'm the director of the Office of Management and Budget, and my job is to fund the president's priorities, which is exactly what we did."

Mulvaney was elected to the House in 2011 before he was tapped to serve as Trump's budget czar last year. Mulvaney has raised concerns in the past about the nation's debt and deficit. He told CBS's "Face The Nation" on Sunday that the two-year spending deal the president recently signed could be “very dangerous” for the deficit.