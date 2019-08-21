March for Our Lives Unveils New Proposal for Gun Control Legislation

Student activists from the March for Our Lives movement took a tangible stand against gun violence on Wednesday by unveiling a bold new plan they say will cut gun-related deaths by half over the next decade, NBC News reported.

The six-point comprehensive proposal called the “Peace Plan for America,” aims to tackle not only the regulatory aspects of gun ownership but seeks to empower young people within the political arena, said the organization, which was started by the survivors of the 2018 deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The attack took the lives of 17 people.

The plan comes in the wake of the nation's most recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, as well Chicago’s most violent weekend earlier this month.

“It is an appropriate and bold response to the massive amount of gun deaths we have every single year in the United States right now,” said David Hogg, a Parkland survivor and one of the co-founders of March for Our Lives to NBC News. “ We need actual federal policy and a plan.”