Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams' Opening Statements

Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president testified Tuesday on week two of public House impeachment hearings.

Here is the opening statement of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council.

Here is the opening statement of Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia

Here are the opening statements of Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.