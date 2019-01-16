Karen Pence to Teach at School That Bans LGBTQ Employees, Students

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence visit at Seoul National Cemetery on April 16, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, said Tuesday she would return to teaching art at a northern Virginia elementary school that explicitly bars its employees from engaging in or condoning “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” and “transgender identity,” NBC News reported.

The employment application for the Immanuel Christian School, which was first reported on by HuffPost, asks applicants to initial a passage stating they will "live a personal life of moral purity." The application also defines moral misconduct as including premarital sex.

Pence previously worked at the school for 12 years. When asked by NBC News about the northern Virginia school’s policies regarding LGBTQ people, Pence’s communications director stated, “It's absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school's religious beliefs, are under attack.”