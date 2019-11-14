Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick Announces Bid for Presidency

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is officially in the race for the Oval Office.

The Democrat announced his bid for presidency Thursday morning in a Facebook post. His announcement comes after days of speculation that he may run for office.

Patrick is the Bay State's second politician to enter the crowded field of Democratic hopefuls as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren aims for the presidency.

In a YouTube video posted on his campaign site, Patrick reflects on his upbringing in southside Chicago and says he was able to live the American Dream, but has "seen the path to that dream gradually closing off bit by bit."

"This time it’s about whether the day after the election, America will keep her promises. This time, it’s about more removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering, instead, for you.”

Earlier this year, the 63-year-old had said he wouldn't run citing family concerns among other reasons: "It would be pretty tough to break in without being shrill or sensational or a celebrity."

Patrick, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, made history as Massachusetts' first black governor. He served from 2007 to 2015 and traveled around the country during last year's elections to support Democratic candidates.

The Democrat's announcement comes close to the New Hampshire primary filing period's deadline, which is Friday.