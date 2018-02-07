FBI Texts: Obama 'Wants to Know Everything We’re Doing'

Texts between an FBI lawyer and a federal agent once a member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team show that then-President Barack Obama was keeping tabs on the agency's investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal, according to a new report released Wednesday by a prominent Republican, NBC News reported.

The report, by the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., includes 384 pages of texts between Peter Strzok, one of the top FBI agents who was assigned to the Mueller investigation, and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer.

Johnson suggests that one specific set of texts between Strzok and Page revealed Obama wanted to be kept abreast of the probe into Clinton's emails.

In a Sept. 2, 2016, text exchange, Page writes that "potus wants to know everything we’re doing." Potus is an acronym for president of the United States.



Trump May Not Testify in Russia Probe: Sources

President Trump may not testify in the Russia investigation according to sources close to his attorneys. The New York Times reports President Trump's lawyers do not want him to sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, the House Committee has agreed to release the Democrats' counter-version of the GOP's FBI memo, but Trump has final say on whether this second memo goes public. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)



