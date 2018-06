Supporters at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump at the Amsoil Arena on June 20, 2018 in Duluth Minnesota.

President Donald Trump defended the decision to suspend his policy of detaining undocumented children and their parents in separate facilities here Wednesday, just hours after he signed an executive order implementing it.

"We’re going to keep families together," Trump said. "But the border’s going to be just as tough as it’s been."

Later, he said of undocumented immigrants, "We’re sending them the hell back," NBC News reported.