Comey: Mueller Findings Show Trump Lied About FBI - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Comey: Mueller Findings Show Trump Lied About FBI

Comey spoke in an exclusive interview with NBC News

Published 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Comey: Mueller Findings Show Trump Lied About FBI
    Carsten Koall/Getty Images, File
    In this June 19, 2018, file photo, former FBI Director James Comey talks backstage before a panel discussion about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in Berlin, Germany.

    Former FBI Director James Comey, in his first television interview since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation, said the principal findings of the probe show President Donald Trump's blistering criticism of the FBI were lies and his attempt to destroy the agency had failed.

    Comey, in an exclusive interview with NBC News, told "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt that the release of Attorney General William Barr's summary of Mueller's investigation "establishes, I hope, to all people no matter where they are on the spectrum, that the FBI is not corrupt, not a nest of vipers, of spies, but an honest group of people trying to find out what is true."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us