Budget, FY 2019: The Era of Trump Deficits Has Begun - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Budget, FY 2019: The Era of Trump Deficits Has Begun

Conservatives have lashed out over the new spending on the domestic programs while others see the spending justification for a massive restructuring of entitlements like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trump's 2019 Budget Boosts Defense, Slashes Safety Nets

    Proposed 2019 budget includes increases in military spending, but sharp cuts to social programs. (Published 3 hours ago)

    The Trump administration and Congress has released the 2019 fiscal budget which has paved the way for an increase in defense and domestic spending, NBC News reported.

    According to Trump's budget office, the return of annual deficits nearing the trillion-dollar range for several years and a total debt increase of about $7.1 trillion over the next decade, NBC News reported.

    Conservatives have lashed out over the new spending on the domestic programs while others see the spending justification for a massive restructuring of entitlements like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, NBC News reported. 

    NBC News reported that albeit Congress funds the Pentagon, the State Department out of annual discretionary funds. But entitlement funding is paid out by law on the basis of eligibility of the applicant. It costs the government, every time a person signs up and becomes eligible. 

    North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Team

    [NATL] In Photos: North Korean 'Army of Beauties' Cheers on a Unified Korean Team in Pyeongchang
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images



    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us