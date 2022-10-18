Brooklyn

Police Searching for Suspect in Machete Attack Brooklyn

NYPD

Police are looking for the man they say attacked a 25-year-old man with a machete in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say it was on October 13th at around 1:15a.m. near Brighton 4 Street and Neptune Avenue, when the suspect approached the victim and struck him in the head with a machete.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us