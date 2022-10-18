Police Searching for Suspect in Machete Attack Brooklyn

Police are looking for the man they say attacked a 25-year-old man with a machete in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn.

Investigators say it was on October 13th at around 1:15a.m. near Brighton 4 Street and Neptune Avenue, when the suspect approached the victim and struck him in the head with a machete.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.