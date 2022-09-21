Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Beating and Robbery

Police are looking for the person they say punched and robbed a 66-year-old woman on September 16th as she was exiting the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx.

Investigators say the unprovoked attack happened around 7:45p.m. when the man approached the woman, punched her in the face multiple times and stole her bag. The man then fled the station.

The woman was taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/