NYPD Arrests Man for Beating Bronx Man to Death Over $1

An 18-year-old is facing murder and gang-related charges for the brutal beating death of a 60-year-old Bronx man.

On Christmas Eve, police say Juan Fresnada was leaving a Bronx McDonald's with his partner when a group of men attacked in a violent robbery attempt caught on camera.

The NYPD announced their arrest Tuesday, exactly one week after the attack, of Abu Conteh.

Family friends said Fresnada was known as Cuba. Neither Cuba nor his partner speak much English, and tried to get away, but were chased.

“The guys just told them ‘Give me the money, give me the money.’ He was like ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” the couple’s friend Tony told NBC New York. He thinks they were targeted for money, even though the robbers only getting away with $1.

Video shows the attack continue, as Cuba is punched and kicked repeatedly and eventually left motionless in the middle of East 165th Street and Third Avenue.

Tony said that Cuba told his partner to run, and grabbed a trash can to potentially use as a weapon to scare the attackers away. The partner was able to get away, but Cuba ended up in critical condition. He remained hooked up to a ventilator, not responsive, on Friday, Tony said.

Almost as stunning as the attack was the lack of response from anyone who passed by on the busy street. Multiple people, cars and even an MTA bus drove by his body, and not one stopped to check on the man lying in the street.

Eventually Cuba’s partner was able to run back to him and get help.

But the man, whose full identity still hasn't been released, was pronounced dead later on Friday.

Attorney information for Conteh was not immediately known.