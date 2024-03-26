New York Penn Station

NJ TRANSIT rail service restored after brief suspension due to track conditions at Penn Station

NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St. New York.

By NBC New York Staff

Getty Images

NJ Transit rail service was briefly suspended in and out of NY Penn Station Tuesday night due to Amtrak track conditions, transit officials announced.

The service was restored around 9 p.m., but with heavy delays of up to an hour.

The poor conditions were noted in the Hudson River Tunnels. Due to the service suspension, NJ Transit tickets and passes are still being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St. New York.

Commuters can click here for the latest updates regarding alternate service information.

