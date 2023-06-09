New York lawmakers seek April 2 presidential primary in 2024

New York’s 2024 presidential primary would be moved up to April 2 under a bill approved by the state Legislature.

New York’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary was held on June 23. There was no Republican presidential primary.

The bill was sponsored by the Democratic leaders in state Senate and Assembly and approved in both houses late Thursday.

Under the Democratic Party rules, New York could send additional delegates to the national convention if two neighboring states have their primaries on the same day.

There are proposals in neighboring Pennsylvania and Connecticut to set April 2 as the presidential primary date. However, the state Senate in Connecticut adjourned this week without voting on that state’s proposal.

The New York measure will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her consideration.