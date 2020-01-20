Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

New Jersey Man Found Shot to Death Along Pennsylvania Highway

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19

What to Know

  • Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey man whose body was found along an eastern Pennsylvania highway
  • State police were called to Interstate 295 in Bristol, Bucks County after the body was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday
  • Trooper Nathan Branosky said 31-year-old Joshua McRae of Trenton had multiple gunshot wounds, but it's unclear whether he was shot on the highway or elsewhere

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey man whose body was found along an eastern Pennsylvania highway.

State police were called to Interstate 295 in Bristol, Bucks County after the body was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper Nathan Branosky said 31-year-old Joshua McRae of Trenton had multiple gunshot wounds, but it's unclear whether he was shot on the highway or elsewhere.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

fire 1 min ago

Two Fires, Two Boroughs, Two Suspicious Dead Bodies Early Monday Morning

Crime and Courts 35 mins ago

Morning Shooting In Inwood Restaurant Leaves Man Dead, Woman Hurt: NYPD

State police in Bethlehem are asking for help from the public in the case. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the victim prior to his death is asked to call investigators at the Trevose barracks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPennsylvaniashootingCrime and Courtshighway
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us