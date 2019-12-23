Philadelphia

Woman, Child Escape After Men Torch Home, Police Say

Mother, child escape home after two men are seen torching the structure in a fire that police say could have had 'catastrophic' results

By Dan Stamm

A woman and child fled their Philadelphia home early Saturday after two men lit a window air conditioning unit at the home on fire, police said.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out around 4:20 a.m. outside a row home along Rugby Street in the East Mount Airy neighborhood.

"This could have had catastrophic outcomes," Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said in a news conference on Monday.

On Monday, Philadelphia police released surveillance video that shows two men dousing the outside of the home with a flammable liquid before they threw Molotov cocktails at the home.

The fire did moderate damage to the home, police said.

Police didn't know of any connection between the suspects and the woman living in the home, Kinebrew said.

Investigators hope to capture the men before they could strike again.

The two suspects each wore a hoodie during the attack, police said. One man is described as a thin man in his late 30 or early 40s. The other is thin, has facial hair and appears to be in his mid 20s.

Police asked anyone with information on the arson to call 911 or submit a tip by phone (215-686-8477) or text (PPD TIP or 773847).

