Derek Chauvin

Wife of Officer Charged With Murder of George Floyd Says She’s Divorcing Him

Booking photo of Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, May 29, 2020.
Ramsey County Jail

Kellie Chauvin, the wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, said she is filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage, NBC News reported.

In a statement issued by her attorney, Kellie Chauvin said she is devastated by the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died earlier this week while in police custody.

"Her utmost sympathy lies with [Floyd's] family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," the statement read in part. "While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time."

George Floyd 5 hours ago

National Guard Summoned to Aid Cities Amid Police Clashes

George Floyd 6 hours ago

Pentagon Puts Military Police on Alert to Go to Minneapolis

Kellie Chauvin was born in Laos in 1974 during a time of war. In 1977, her family fled to safety in Thailand, where they lived in a refugee camp, The Associated Press reported. In 2018, she was crowned Mrs. Minnesota.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Derek ChauvinGeorge Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us