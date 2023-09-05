A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Nebraska earlier this year after accidentally reporting himself to authorities in a 911 call.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office released audio of the 911 call, along with dashcam and bodycam footage from the March 2023 incident, on Facebook last week.

The suspected drunk driver called 911 reporting a car that was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway and almost hit him.

"He almost ran me off the road," the driver said in the call. "That was gnarly. That was like, a lot."

In the accompanying footage, a car going the wrong direction can be seen on the other side of the highway. After being pulled over, the driver was asked by an officer if he knew why he was stopped.

"Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road," the driver answered.

"Yeah, is there a reason for that?" the officer asked.

"No, but I must have missed an exit," the driver responded.

The sheriff's office said the driver had a blood alcohol content level of more than twice the legal limit. He was arrested "before anyone was seriously hurt," according to authorities.

After being arrested, the driver admitted to being the one who placed the 911 call.

"Yeah, because I thought somebody was on the wrong side of the [expletive] road, bro," he said.

"Turned out it was you," an officer replied.

"Yup, like a dumb [expletive]," the driver said.