WATCH: Carjacker Pulls Woman Out of Car During Wild Chase Through Philly

A carjacking suspect crashed into a vehicle, stole the car after throwing the driver out, crashed into a second vehicle and then fled on foot before he was finally captured by police during a wild chase through the streets of Philadelphia that was caught on video by SkyForce10.

The ordeal began shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue. Police on patrol spotted a Kia Sorento that was carjacked at a car dealership in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, last Thursday. During Thursday's incident, a man took a 2022 Kia Sorento for a test drive and then carjacked the car salesman at gunpoint, telling him, “Get out of the car or I’m going to shoot you right now. I’m taking your car.”

When the officers tried to pull over the Sorento Monday night, the driver fled the scene, police said. Both police vehicles on the ground as well as a police helicopter pursued the suspect.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as a carjacking suspect crashed into another vehicle, threw the driver out, stole the car, crashed into a second vehicle and then tried to flee on foot until he was finally captured by police.

SkyForce10 then captured the moment the suspect rear-ended a woman driving a Lexus on Adams Avenue and Crescentville Road. After the crash, the suspect got out of the Sorento, pulled the woman out of her Lexus, threw her to the ground, got inside her car and drove off.

The chase continued for several minutes until the suspect crashed into a parked car and another vehicle on the 5700 block of Tabor Avenue. The suspect then got out of the Lexus and fled on foot. He started running down a sidewalk but slipped on the ice. Pursuing police officers finally captured him.

The 41-year-old suspect was experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital for observation. No officers were hurt during the pursuit and the woman who was initially carjacked as well as the driver of the other vehicle that was crashed into didn’t appear to be seriously injured.

Police said they will speak with employees at the Cherry Hill car dealership to determine if the 41-year-old suspect is the same man who stole the Kia Sorento at gunpoint last Thursday. Police also said the suspect in Thursday's carjacking at the Cherry Hill dealership used a stolen ID of a man that looked like him.