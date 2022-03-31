Stafford Township

Watch: Bull on the Loose in NJ Town Lays Waste to Mailbox

“Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today,” the Stafford Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page

By Rudy Chinchilla and Brian Thompson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beware the mailbox that dares anger a bull on the loose, for as the saying goes: you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

Body camera video from a police officer shows the moment a bull on the loose laid waste to such a mailbox in Stafford Township after escaping from a local farm Wednesday.

“Officer Pascale was not amooooosed when he got dispatched to this call on Hilliard Ave today,” the Stafford Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

After a quick lick – perhaps to try and sense its fear through taste – the video shows the bull hooking the mailbox from underneath with its horn and yanking it up off the ground, along with the post it was attached to.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It turns out mailboxes are not cut out to be matadors. Who knew?

The officer, parked next to the bovine, can be heard chuckling as he calls someone. “She’s busy assaulting a mailbox right now,” the officer says.

Stafford Township police Capt. Jim Vaughn called it a “great escape” and said the roughly year-old bull got loose – along with several pigs and a goat – through a gate that was not properly secured.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Ukraine Updates: Biden Could Announce New Oil Reserve Plan; US Groups Prep for Refugees

airport security 5 mins ago

US Airport Security Screening to Become More Gender-Neutral Through ‘X' Pronoun

After a while, animal control arrived and managed to secure the bull by enticing it with food, Vaughn said.

Despite the video also showing the bull darting through the front yard of a house, the only property damage done was to the mailbox, Vaughn added.

This article tagged under:

Stafford TownshipNew JerseyOcean County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us