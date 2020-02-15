Virginia Teen Wanted for Killing Mother, Brother Arrested in North Carolina: Sheriff

A 17-year-old boy in Fauquier County, Virginia, suspected of killing his mother and young brother before shooting his father Friday night has been apprehended in North Carolina, authorities said Saturday evening.

Levi Norwood was wanted on two counts of murder in the deaths of his 34-year-old mother, Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office has not said where in North Carolina the teen was arrested. He was taken into custody after a store employee called police about a shoplifter, the sheriff's office told News4 about 5:45 p.m.

The suspect's father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, told deputies he walked into the family's home in the 12800 block of Elk Run Road about 6 p.m. Friday and found his wife and younger son shot to death, the sheriff's office said.

He said his son Levi fired several shots at him, injuring him, the sheriff's office said. He escaped and called 911 about 6 p.m.

Officers surrounded the home in the Midland area for several hours, believing that the teen was inside. But when a SWAT team entered the home about 10:15 p.m., the teen was gone.

Deputies searched the house, outbuildings and other areas of the property.

Investigators said Norwood stole a 2007 red Toyota Camry with Virginia tags WNG-7739 about five miles away. The car was reported stolen about 7:30 a.m. from a home on Rogues Road near Crockett Park.

Authorities recovered the stolen car when he was arrested in North Carolina, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect attended Liberty High School and Wyatt Norwood went to Mary Walter Elementary School. School officials said counselors will be made available to students in those schools when they return on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office had asked residents in Fauquier County to remain cautious and alert during the manhunt. They also asked that people check their security cameras and contact the sheriff's office if they spot anything suspicious.

