Pennsylvania

Raccoon attacks guests in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark

Hersheypark sign
Getty Images

A video shows the moment a raccoon attacked guests waiting in line for a roller coaster at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania on March 29.

Two people were transported to the hospital following the incident, “out of an abundance of caution,” Hersheypark officials said in a statement.

In the video shared by TMZ, dozens of guests can be seen in line for the “sooperdooperLooper” when a raccoon suddenly sprint through the guests and they all start screaming and running.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Park officials said this was the first incident of its kind at the park, despite the extensive fencing they have in place to prevent it.

The park does have a plan in place to capture the raccoon if it returns, but officials said it has not made another appearance.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniacritter corner
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us