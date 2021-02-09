solarwinds

US Response to SolarWinds Hack Has Been ‘Disorganized': Senators

The senators want someone to lead a U.S. response effort

UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Acting Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., arrive for the Senate Select Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing for Peter Michael Thomson, nominee to be inspector general of the Central Intelligence Agency, in Russell Building on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. government's response to a massive hack of government and corporate networks has been "disjointed and disorganized," according to the leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who are urging the Biden administration to appoint someone to lead the effort.

In a letter made public Tuesday, Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who chairs the committee, and Marco Rubio of Florida, the ranking Republican, said that the federal response to what U.S. officials say was a hack by a Russian intelligence agency "has lacked the leadership and coordination warranted by a significant cyber event, and we have little confidence we are on the shortest path to recovery."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

solarwindsRussiaMarco RubioBiden AdministrationMARK WARNER
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us