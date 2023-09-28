U.S. soldier Travis King arrives in Texas after being expelled by North Korea

Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran across the border into North Korea this summer, has arrived back on American soil after being expelled by the reclusive state.

The U.S. Army private landed in San Antonio, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday morning, a defense official said.

King was expected to be taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio overnight, according to two defense officials. During his time there, he is expected to undergo post-isolation support activities, known as PISA, which are designed to help prisoners of war, hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, reacclimatize to being in the U.S. and respond to any trauma or post-traumatic stress.

What lies ahead for King following the acclimatization process was not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said Wednesday that King's status would be addressed "at a later time."

