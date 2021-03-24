Girls, 13 and 15, Charged With Murder After Armed Carjacking in DC

A man died and two girls, ages 13 and 15, face felony murder charges after police say the girls carjacked the man near Nationals Park on Tuesday, used a stun gun against him and caused the car to flip.

Mohammad Anwar, of Springfield, Virginia, was identified as the victim, police and his family said Wednesday. He was 66.

The suspects are a 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland, police said. The juveniles' names were not released.

Documents released Wednesday say the girls were arrested on felony murder and carjacking charges and taken to the Metropolitan Police Department's homicide branch for processing.

Anwar was a father and grandfather with many loved ones in the U.S. and Pakistan, his family said.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family. The loss for his family is immeasurable,” they said in a statement that called the crime "senseless."

Anwar is survived by a wife and two adult children in the U.S., and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan, his family said.

An investigation revealed the girls used a stun gun on the driver, according to an incident report released Wednesday. News4 was first to report on the deadly crash.

EXCLUSIVE: Law enforcement sources tell me 2 teenage girls, ages 13 & 15, are accused of an armed car jacking in SE Washington, DC. The car crashed & flipped over near Nats Park. The victim landed on the sidewalk & died at a hospital. Police arrested 2 suspects: @nbcwashington. pic.twitter.com/S5sqKE5gKc — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 24, 2021

Crash with vehicle overturned 1200 block Van St SE. vehicle on its side. No entrapment. #DCsBravest have 1 victim with critical life threatening injuries and are assessing 2 additional patients. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 23, 2021

Anwar was in a gray Honda Accord about a block north of Nationals Park, in the 1200 block of Van Street SE, when the the girls assaulted him using a stun gun and tried to steal his car, police said. It’s unclear what happened inside the car.

A witness to the carjacking told News4 the victim struggled with the girls.

Anwar's car then crashed and flipped onto its side on N Street SE. Video footage shows the damaged car balanced on its side.

Police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and found the victim injured on the sidewalk. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

The girls were detained on the scene.

D.C. resident Pamela Johnson said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

"I saw all the police cars first. Then I saw the car, and I thought, 'This must be a movie scene or something,’” she said.

Johnson said she often parks in the exact spot where she saw Anwar’s car after it flipped.

Shattered glass remained near the crash site later Wednesday. Paving bricks were scattered, and bike racks had been lifted out of the ground.

Johnson called for justice for the victim.

“I think that people do need to be brought to justice and that they have to stand for what they did and be accountable for their actions, because someone died," she said.

