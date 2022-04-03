Twin Brothers Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Trenton Blaze

Twin brothers died and four firefighters were injured when flames ripped through a Trenton, New Jersey, home Saturday evening.

The brothers, who were 20 years old, died when flames erupted at the house on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue around 6:53 p.m., the office of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a news release. Two others inside the home managed to get out, according to the mayor’s office.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” Gusciora said in a written statement Saturday.

One firefighter sustained burns and three others were hurt during a structure collapse while fighting the blaze, Gusciora’s office said. All four were stable as they were being transported to a hospital, the mayor’s office noted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.