Trump Says He Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Just Disappear' Despite Rising Cases

"I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the coronavirus will "just disappear" even as cases explode across the U.S. and top health officials warn that the country needs to do more to stop the spread.

"I think we're going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

When asked if he "still" believed the virus would "disappear" at some point as he had suggested earlier in the year when the pandemic first hit the U.S, Trump said, "I do." 

