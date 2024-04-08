Trump makes 11th-hour appeal to delay next week's hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were in a New York appeals court Monday in an 11th-hour bid to try to delay his impending criminal trial on charges he falsified business records related to hush-money payments.

Lawyers for the former president filed papers at the state Appellate Division say the trial should be pushed back while Trump challenges a partial gag order against him and argues that setting the trial in Manhattan would be unfair because of potential jury bias against him, a source with direct knowledge of the action told NBC News.

The long-shot legal maneuvers come exactly one week before the first criminal trial of a former president is scheduled to start.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment.

Trump is the first commander-in-chief in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

