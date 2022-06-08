Conn. Police Officer, Former Firefighter Charged With Sexual Assault

A Trumbull police sergeant and a former Shelton firefighter have been charged with sexual assault in Shelton.

Shelton police said a complaint was filed in September 2020 and Matthew Perkowski, 33, of Shelton, has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Trumbull police said Sergeant Perkowski has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been removed as a result of the charges.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s Code of Conduct, and we will await the findings from the court. These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately,” Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said in a statement.

Shelton's 34-year-old John Scollin was also arrested in connection to the alleged sexual assault. Scollin has been suspended from the Echo Hose Fire Department, according to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC Connecticut.

He turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on a $150,000 bond. He is due in Derby Court on Thursday.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the fire department several times regarding the allegations and has not yet heard back.

Perkowski turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was released on a $150,000 court-set bond. He appeared in Derby Court on Thursday and the case was transferred to part A.

His next court date is scheduled for June 23.

“Sergeant Perkowski is a well respected member of the Trumbull police department. He, like all people charged with a crime, enjoys the presumption of innocence. I am familiar with the facts upon which this arrest is based, and to say I am outraged is an understatement,” Perkowski’s attorney, E. Gregory Cerritelli, said in a statement.