The Abortion Clinic at the Center of the Supreme Court Ruling Will Become a Secondhand Store

The building that once housed Mississippi’s last abortion clinic has sat empty for the past six months — but now it has a new owner and new plans for its future.

The former Jackson Women’s Health Organization will become a luxury consignment shop called Hunt, owner David Carpenter said this week. Carpenter purchased the pink-stucco building known as the Pink House shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Earlier this week, crews were on site repainting its exterior white.

In an interview Wednesday, Carpenter didn’t want to discuss the past that once brought women and girls from across the South to the building seeking abortion care, along with protesters trying to dissuade them.

“I really don’t want to get into the political side of it,” he said.

Roe v. Wade was overturned, so what happens now? The doors of thousands of abortion clinics are now closed, but the impacts of this historic decision go far beyond access to abortion services. ﻿﻿LX News Visual Storyteller Jalyn Henderson breaks down the legal, social and economic impacts we may say as we continue to live in a Post-Roe America.﻿﻿﻿

