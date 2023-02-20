Which team has the best WBC hat? Check out all 20 here originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
We know the teams with the best rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
The Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the reigning champion United States are expected to be the top contenders for this year’s WBC crown.
But which nations will be sporting the best-looking hats on the fields in Miami, Phoenix, Tokyo and Taiwan?
Ahead of the March tournament, let’s take a look at the hats for all 20 teams in the WBC:
Australia
Canada
China
Chinese Taipei
Colombia
Cuba
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
Great Britain
Israel
Italy
Japan
Korea
Mexico
Netherlands
Nicaragua
Panama
Puerto Rico
United States
Venezuela
Images from NewEra.com, MLBShop.com and Macys.com
