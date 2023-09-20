Starbucks

Starbucks lawsuit alleges refresher fruit drinks lack actual fruit

Starbucks is facing legal trouble after customers filed a lawsuit over missing fruit in its Refreshers.

By Julia Elbaba

Starbucks is facing a lawsuit for lack of actual fruit in its popular refresher fruit drinks, a New York federal judge announced.

According to the August 2022 lawsuit, customers Joan Kominis of New York and Jason McAllister of California claimed the coffee chain had "false and deceptive practices in the marketing and sale of a number of its Starbucks Refresher Products, which are marketed as fruit-based beverages available for sale at Starbucks’ brick and mortar locations."

The lawsuit reads that the plaintiffs complained that the Mango Dragonfruit, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Strawberry Açai and Strawberry Açai Lemonade refreshers did not have mango, passion fruit or Açai in them.

The filing also says the customers "paid a premium price based upon their reliance" on Starbucks' drink names. If they knew the truth about what was actually in the drink, "they would have not have purchased them" or "would've paid significantly less."

Starbucks told Reuters that the allegations are "inaccurate and without merit."

