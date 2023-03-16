Conn. Substitute Teacher Mistakenly Paid $27K For 2 Days Work Kept Money: Court Documents

The Stamford Police Department arrested a Stamford Public School substitute teacher, according to superior court records. The Police Department says the teacher was overpaid thousands of dollars by the district, but hasn't returned the money.

According to Connecticut Superior Court records, Stamford Police arrested Shalyn Coley, 24, of Stamford following an investigation between the department and Stamford Public Schools.

Police say Coley was mistakenly paid more than $54,000 in November for two days of work, though the district said her pay rate was only $105 per day. After taxes, the district claimed more than $27,000 was deposited into Coley's account.

The report says that Stamford Public Schools made attempts to recoup the money that was deposited, but the district said the substitute teacher has "failed to take any reasonable measure to return" the payments.

Police charged Coley with one count of first-degree larceny, a felony, and following arrest her bail was set at $250,000.