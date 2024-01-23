Special mayoral primary election underway in Bridgeport, Conn.

All eyes are on Bridgeport on Tuesday as incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes compete once again for the public's votes.

A special primary for mayor is underway on Tuesday after a judge ordered it because of misconduct involving absentee ballots.

Ganim’s camp encourages voters to continue with the city’s momentum, as Gomes’ team said no more second chances.

“This is about restoring democracy,” John Gomes, (D) Bridgeport mayoral candidate, said.

NBC Connecticut spoke with voters to see how they feel about having another primary. This is what some had to say:

“We're a dense city, large in population, small in space, and people are ignored,” John Marshall Lee, of Bridgeport, said. “Housing is a big problem here. Education is a big problem here.”

"I think it's a necessity and we need to find out who the real winner is in Bridgeport," said Marion Najamy, of Bridgeport.

“Although things aren't perfect, I'd rather deal with the devil I know than the devil I don't,” Cosmo Filiberto, of Bridgeport, said.

“Seems like they both have some skeletons in the closet,” Brett Voccola, of Bridgeport, said. “But, you know, unfortunately, too, it feels like it's a lesser than two evils type of situation, which isn't the greatest but, you know, hoping for some change, maybe.”

"It's not only a waste of time. It's a waste of taxpayer money," added Richard Dejesus, of Bridgeport.

A judge ordered this special primary after this video surfaced claiming to show a city hall employee and a Ganim supporter making several drops into an absentee ballot box.

Ganim won the prior primary and then continued to win the general election against Gomes who ran as an Independent candidate.

Recently, there have been new accusations of Gomes' supporters ballot harvesting.

“The hypocrisy has got to end,” Ganim said during the candidates’ final debate.

Ahead of this special primary, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said last week that her office has filed a formal complaint to the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

The Secretary of the State is encouraging people to come out and vote in person. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who witnesses or suspects any voter intimidation, wrongdoing or other irregularities can contact the Election Day Hotline at 866-733-2463 or by email at elections@ct.gov. The hotline will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.