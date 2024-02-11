Texas

Shooting reported at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Texas

Heavy police presence surrounded Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church after reports of an active shooter Sunday.

By Janete Weinstein

Joel Osteen Church Shooting
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan File

Houston police quickly responded to Lakewood Church after receiving initial reports of possible shots fired around Lakewood Church.

The church confirmed shots were fired, adding, "Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

According to local law enforcement officials, one person has been shot.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it is believed that the shooter was shot by a Harris County deputy.

"We also have HCSO deputies who work extra-jobs at the church," he added.

Lakewood Church, founded by Joel and Delores Osteen, is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.  

Officials set up a reunification center at Lamar high school and are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Texas
