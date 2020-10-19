New Jersey

Search Underway for Missing NJ Boy Last Seen Riding Bike

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old boy from Lumberton, New Jersey, is missing and a search is underway to find him.

Tymin Coleman was last seen riding his bike near his home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Glenwood and Estate roads in the town's Hollybrook section, police said. He was riding alone.

When Coleman didn't return home, his family began searching and called police. The search continued overnight.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

‘Our House Is on Fire': Suburban Women Lead a Trump Revolt

Los Angeles Dodgers 10 hours ago

LA Dodgers to Face Tampa Bay in 3rd World Series in 4 Years

Officers located the Coleman's bike and returned it to the family's home. Officials have not said where the cycle was found.

The boy does not have a history of running away, police said. Officers are using search K9s to assist in the search. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is involved in the investigation.

Coleman was wearing a tie-dye baseball cap that said "Sea Isle," sweatpants, red sneakers and has a diamond stud in his left ear.

boy poses for photo
Family Photo
Tymin Coleman, 12

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington Countymissing child
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us