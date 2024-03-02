Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook breaks left hand in first half against Wizards

By Dan Greenspan | Associated Press

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook fractured his left hand in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Westbrook, 35, had six points and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench. He left with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter and did not return. The Clippers went on to win 140-115.

Westbrook has played in every game for the Clippers this season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 23 minutes. He had moved to the bench following the Nov. 1 trade for James Harden but remained an important part of the lineup as the Clippers chase their first NBA title.

