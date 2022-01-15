Ranting Man Takes Potential Hostages at Texas Synagogue

Police in Colleyville, Texas, said they are "currently conducting SWAT operations" at a synagogue, prompting the evacuation of residents in the area on Saturday afternoon.

On a Facebook livestream of the congregation’s Shabbat morning service, a man could be heard speaking, at times cursing and sounding angry.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.

The man repeatedly mentioned his sister and Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was armed.

A White House official told NBC News that they are “closely monitoring” the potential hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas.

Negotiators have been in contact with someone inside the synagogue who is a possible suspect, Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News.

"Negotiators have contact with this person and are working to come to a safe resolution,” Nelson said, adding that authorities have not been able to enter the building yet.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety are also involved in the police response, Nelson said.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.