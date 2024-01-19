Recall issued for spinach sold in 7 states, including NY, NJ, CT

A recall has been issued for some spinach that was distributed to retailers in seven states, including Connecticut, because of potential listeria contamination.

BrightFarms, based in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, has issued a voluntary recall of spinach grown by its supplier, Element Farms, in their Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm and distributed under the BrightFarms brand because the spinach has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA said the company has temporarily suspended the distribution of Element Farms-grown spinach.

BrightFarms is also issuing a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of four salad kit products from its Selinsgrove facility because of potential cross-contamination.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported to date.

The products come in four-ounce clear, plastic containers.

What to know about the products that have been recalled

The affected items include:

Product Size UPC Codes Facility Code Best-By Date BrightFarms Baby Spinach 3.5 oz. 8-57062-00492-3 PEN8 1/11/2024

1/13/2024

1/18/2024

1/20/2024 BrightFarms Mediterranean Crunch Kit 6.35 oz. 8-50051-82501-1 PEN4 1/15/2024

1/20/2024 BrightFarms Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit 6.50 oz. 8-57062-00415-2 PEN4 1/15/2024

1/20/2024 BrightFarms Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit 6.70 oz. 8-57062-00416-9 PEN4 1/15/2024 BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle 5.85 oz. 8-50051-82500-4 PEN4 1/15/2024

FDA

FDA

The FDA said the spinach recall was initiated after routine sampling that Element Farms conducted came back with a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes.

“Due to potential cross-contamination at BrightFarms’s Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania facility, BrightFarms is also recalling a limited quantity of four select salad kit products. No positive test results or reported illness have been received on those products, to date.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

If you bought the affected products, throw them away or present a photo of the product or receipt where you bought them for a full refund and then discard them.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.