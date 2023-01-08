Brazil

Pro-Bolsonaro Protesters Storm Brazil's Congress in Capital

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace
EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrazilCapitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us