Police search for driver who hit and killed 74-year-old in Stamford, Conn.

A 74-year-old who was hit by a car in Stamford on Tuesday morning has died and police are searching for the driver who left the scene.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Stamford resident, was crossing West Main Street around 6:13 a.m. when a driver believed to be going at a high rate of speed hit the person and the pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Stamford police released photos of the car they are looking for.

The driver kept going and went east on West Main Street, according to police.

They said the car was described as a red sedan and it has heavy damage to the windshield and the front of the car. The airbag might have deployed as well.

Police described the pedestrian’s injuries as “horrendous” and said there is no way that the driver did not know that he or she had been involved in a “vicious collision.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.