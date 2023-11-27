Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of three U.S. college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday night, and was set to appear in court.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was detained Sunday afternoon after agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives encountered him while conducting a search of the shooting area, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Evidence collected during a search of Eaton's apartment, which is nearby where the shooting occurred, "gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting," police said in a statement.

Eaton is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Further details were not provided, but police said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and the police chief will hold a press conference on Monday.

The three victims of the Burlington, Vermont, shooting have been identified by their families as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmed.

The attack that injured the three men around 6:25 p.m. Saturday may have been a hate crime, authorities previously said. The FBI in Albany, New York, posted a statement Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, saying the bureau is actively investigating the shooting with the Burlington Police Department, the ATF and other federal, state and local agencies.

The three, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victim's relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.

“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”

The victims are all of Palestinian descent. Two are U.S. citizens and the third is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said. They were also speaking Arabic, according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee.

The victims’ families identified them on Sunday as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed. Awartani is a student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Ahmed is a student at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said Awartani was expected to survive. Haverford College said Abdalhamid was recovering from a gunshot wound at a Burlington hospital, and the president of Trinity College said Ahmed was in stable condition at a hospital, NBC News reported.

The victims' families have called on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating the triple shooting as a hate crime.

"We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated," their statement read before the arrest was announced. "No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony."

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, anti-Arab and anti-Jewish attacks have been on the rise in the U.S. and around the world. Last month, an Illinois landlord was charged with a hate crime after being accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously wounding his mother in Chicago.