Kenosha County

Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon' safely returned to Wisconsin home after escape

The family said they used Oreo cookies to lure Kevin back home, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sheriff’s deputies in Kenosha County may have had to look twice when they were summoned to help Kevin Bacon home, but it all made sense when they arrived on scene over the weekend.

According to officials, deputies were called to a home in Brighton after a 450-pound pig was spotted near a family’s back door.

That pig, appropriately named Kevin Bacon, had apparently escaped from a nearby barn a mile away, and with the help of sheriff’s deputies, the family was able to guide him back home.

The family said they used Oreo cookies to lure Kevin back home, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Molgaard family made sure to visit Kevin at his home barn while his owners were out of town for the weekend, feeding him doughnuts as they solidified a bond with the animal, WTMJ reported.

This article tagged under:

Kenosha County
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us