PHOTOS: Images After Gunfire Erupts During Illinois Independence Day Parade

Images were captured Monday from Highland Park, Illinois after a shooting in the suburban Chicago area along its Independence Day parade route left six people dead and at least 26 injured, officials said.

As of Monday afternoon, police were still searching for the person who reportedly opened fire during the Fourth of July parade that morning and urged the public to avoid the area.

Here are some photographs from the area:

Photos: Images of Scene After Gunfire Erupts During Highland Park Independence Day Parade

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park, according to reports. A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban departments was seen along the parade route.

The conditions of the 26 injured in the shooting was not immediately available.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is "active."

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

Streets were cleared along the parade route, as well as in nearby Glencoe, according to local reports.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, was described by Highland Park police as a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and longer black hair. He is wearing a white or blue T-shirt, according to Highland Park Police Cmmd. Chris O'Neill.

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.