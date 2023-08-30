Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend

Idalia slammed into Florida's West Coast early Wednesday morning, swamping a 200 mile stretch of coastline from Tampa to Tallahassee with heavy storm surges. The storm made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in the state's Big Bend region around 7:45 a.m.

The storm turned streets into rivers as it passed through the Gulf Coast. Over 250,000 people were without power by noon as the storm headed over to Georgia.

This was the first time a major hurricane passed through the bay.

1/25
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
Cars attempt to drive on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
2/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Makatla Ritchter evacuates her home through floodwaters caused by storm surge from Hurricane Idalia on Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
3/25
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023.
4/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Flood waters inundate downtown after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The storm made landfall as a category 3 storm.
5/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
6/25
Chris O'Meara/AP
A woman walks through flooded water along Bayshore Blvd caused by storm surge from Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state.
7/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Police man a roadblock to keep cars from driving through flood waters on Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida’s West Coast as a category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.
8/25
Kegan Ward
Storm surges flood Cedar Keys, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend area, Aug. 30, 2023.
9/25
Kegan Ward
Floodwater and debris from Hurricane Idalia cover parts of Cedar Key, Florida, after the storm made landfall as a category 3 hurricane, Aug. 30, 2023.
10/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A person rides a kayak through flooded streets as Hurricane Idalia passes offshore, Aug. 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
11/25
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A flooded street from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida’s coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm earlier today.
12/25
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
13/25
Chris O'Meara/AP
Members of the Tampa Fire Rescue Dept., remove a street pole after large awnings from an apartment building blew off from Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state.
14/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Makatla Ritchter, left, and her mother, Keiphra Line wade through flood waters after evacuating their home, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
15/25
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
People try to free a car stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state, Aug. 30, 2023, near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as category 3 hurricane.
16/25
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023.
17/25
Chris O'Meara/AP
Flood waters pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa, rides alongside it, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Hurricane Idalia swamped coastlines from Tampa to Tallahassee as it made landfall in the Big Bend region Wednesday morning.
18/25
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
19/25
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
A car drives through a flooded street in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
20/25
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
A car drives through a flooded street in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
21/25
Phil Sears/AP
A City of Tallahassee electrical worker assesses damage to power lines after a tree fell on Old St. Augustine, a canopy road, in Tallahassee, Florida.
22/25
Chris O'Meara/AP
A man runs across a flooded Bayshore Blvd., from the storm surge brought on by Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.
23/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on Aug. 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
24/25
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images
A street in Tampa, Florida, is flooded with storm surges caused by Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023.
25/25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Cars sit in a flooded street caused by storm surges from Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

