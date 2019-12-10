Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi Announces Agreement on North American Trade Pact

The California Democrat says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement

By Andrew Taylor

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on the very same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against him.

Pelosi said it was a “victory for America’s workers.”

Just before she announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great" for the United States.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody - Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions - tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!,” the president said in a tweet.

