Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Berlin Turnpike in Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike shortly after 5 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about possible injuries.

The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike is currently closed from Spruce Brook Road to Bishops Curve.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

