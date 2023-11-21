Peaches, nectarines and plums recalled after listeria outbreak sickens more than 10, kills 1

A listeria outbreak across the United States that's resulted in at least one death has prompted a recall of fresh peaches, plums and nectarines sold in 2022 and 2023.

The HMC Group Marketing Inc, which does business as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold in retail stores between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022 and between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2023, the company announced Nov. 17 in a notice shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The fruit sickened 11 people in seven states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Ohio.

The fruit has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that is is especially harmful to pregnant people, people 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The fruit was sold in two-pound bags branded “HMC Farms” or "Signature Farms."

The fruit was also sold as individual fruit with a sticker that has “USA-E-U” and one of the following numbers:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

All of the fruit was conventionally grown. No organic fruit is involved in the recall.

The CDC is urging consumers not to eat the recalled fruit and to throw away any of the fruit if they find it in their homes, including in their refrigerators and freezers. Listeria can survive inside a refrigerator and can spread to other foods and surfaces.

Clean any refrigerators, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include fever, vomiting, severe headache, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness, according to the CDC.

Pregnant people who become infected with listeria often have only symptoms of fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, but an infection can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in a newborn.

Symptoms typically start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria, but could start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who experience symptoms after eating the the recalled fruit should call a healthcare provider immediately.

Consumers with further questions can contact the company’s consumer information desk at 844-483-3867, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. ET.

