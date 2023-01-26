Police Release Video Showing Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi

Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was released to the public on Friday after a judge denied prosecutors' request to keep it secret.

Various news organizations, including NBC News, petitioned the release of the materials, which also include a recording of the 911 call. This page will be updated with the materials after NBC Bay Area has obtained the footage and court documents.

Nancy Pelosi provided the following comments Thursday ahead of the footage being released: "No, I don't even know if I will see it. It would be a very hard thing to see, an assault on my husband's life."

Pelosi went on to report her husband has "made some progress, but it'll be about at least three more months, I think, before he'll be back to normal."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Capitol Police surveillance footage appears to show David DePape break into the San Francisco home of Paul Pelosi.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was asleep at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when someone broke in and beat him with a hammer. Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder. Police have said DePape told them there was “evil in Washington” and he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi because she was second in line to the presidency. His case is pending.

"No, I don't even know if I will see it. It would be a very hard thing to see, an assault on my husband's life," Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.