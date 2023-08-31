cruises

Passenger on world's largest cruise ship goes overboard near Cuba

Wonder of the Seas, completed in 2022, is known as the largest cruise ship in the world.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search is on for a guest who went overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship this week.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said the guest was sailing on the Wonder of the Seas when he went overboard Tuesday.

"The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities," officials said. "Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event."

According to Cruise Radio, the incident happened after 8 p.m. south of Cuba as the cruise sailed for Mexico.

